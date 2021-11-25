NFL Insider Has Injury Update On Bears QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will not be able to suit up for the Chicago Bears this Thursday due to injured ribs, but there’s a chance he can return to the field sooner than later.

On Thursday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapport issued an update on Fields’ injury.

Rapoport is reporting that Fields suffered a few cracked ribs this past Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. However, they’re not considered major fractures.

“Bears QB Justin Fields, already ruled out today, suffered a few cracked ribs on Sunday, further testing revealed,” Rapoport said. “The X-Ray and CT scans were clean, but the MRI showed the additional issues. They are tiny fractures, not deemed major, and Fields should return shortly.”

This is unfortunate news for Fields, but at least it won’t end his season.

Fields has dealt with his fair share of growing pains this year, but he has also shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback. He has completed 58.1 percent of his passes thus far for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With Fields out for this Thursday’s game, the Bears will start Andy Dalton at quarterback. The veteran signal-caller completed 11-of-23 attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens last Sunday.