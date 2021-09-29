NFL Insider Knows Who The Bears Next Head Coach Should Be

Matt Nagy’s days as the head coach of the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered, especially after putting together such an abysmal game plan against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

If the Bears finally cut ties with Nagy at any point in the coming months, there should be several coaches interested in working with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. With that being said, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright believes there’s one candidate who should be at the top of Chicago’s wish list.

On Wednesday afternoon, Allbright tweeted “When Matt Nagy gets let go, and he will be after this season, the Bears should hire Greg Roman.”

Roman, the current offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, has worked with a plethora of mobile quarterbacks since 2012.

Over the past decade, Roman has coached Lamar Jackson, Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor. All three quarterbacks have different playing styles, but they all have the necessary mobility to make plays outside of the pocket.

Fields is an exceptional athlete who could potentially excel in Roman’s system. For that reason alone, the Bears should keep Roman on their radar.

There’s always the possibility that Chicago doesn’t move on from Nagy after this season, but it’ll take a miraculous turnaround in order for that to happen.

Since the Bears aren’t exactly a Super Bowl contender at this moment, the franchise’s priority should be to find the right coach for Fields. Now that doesn’t mean Roman is the only offensive coordinator who should be in the running for the job, but he should be a strong candidate.