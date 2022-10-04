NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: A military planes fly between the goalposts prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants.

It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster.

Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.

However, the Bears still released him on Monday.

"We're appreciative of Michael's contributions and performance last week against the Giants, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement posted on the team's PR Twitter account. "Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive."

Yet the Bears are going back to Santos, who missed Sunday's game due to personal reasons. Per team reporter Gabby Hajduk, head coach Matt Eberflus said the matter is "squared up" and Santos is "all set" after rejoining the team Monday.

Santos missed two extra points in Week 1, but he's made all four field-goal attempts this season, including a 50-yarder and game-winning 30-yard kick in Week 3.

The 30-year-old will return to action when the Bears face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Badgley will now search for another job despite Sunday's strong performance. He's converted 81.3 percent of his career field-goal attempts and made 18 of 21 tries for the Indianapolis Colts last season.