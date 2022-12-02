NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game.

Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his oblique injury.

Siemian finished last Sunday's game with 179 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

After the Bears' loss to the Jets, Siemian refused to use his injury as an excuse for the team's performance on offense.

"A little bit, but honestly I'm more embarrassed getting the injury I got. You've got guys in there that are playing, what are we, Week 12, 13, going through hell and I have a non-contact thing show up. So, yeah, not ideal, but everybody is going through something at this point of the year," Siemian told reporters.

Siemian signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Bears this past offseason. As of now, he's on track to be the team's backup quarterback in 2023.

But first, Siemian will need to make a full recovery from surgery.