NFL Reportedly Moving Game To Replace Chiefs vs. Patriots

The NFL’s decision to postponed the Chiefs-Patriots game leaves a void in the late afternoon schedule on Sunday. The league has reportedly made a decision on which game will now fill the void.

The Chiefs-Patriots game has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test. Quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the NFL has moved the game – most likely to Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were scheduled to play in the late afternoon on Sunday. With an opening in the broadcasting schedule, another game will fill the void.

Per a report from NFL insider Jay Glazer, Sunday’s Bears-Colts game will now be played in the late afternoon. Chicago was originally supposed to host Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET. Now, it looks like the game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Colts and Bears now being told their game will move to the late window that was supposed to be Patriots-Chiefs @@NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 3, 2020

Of all Sunday’s games, giving the Bears-Colts contest more exposure makes sense. Chicago draws in a massive audience. The two teams are also a combined 5-1 on the season. Not only do both teams draw big TV ratings, they’re also bound to give football fans a competitive game.

As for the Chiefs and the Patriots, it looks like the game will still be played in the next few days. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is hearing Tuesday, Oct. 6 is the most likely date for the reschedule.

As for this Sunday, it looks like the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears will kick off at Soldier Field at 4:25 p.m. ET, if the report is accurate.