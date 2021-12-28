NFL Wide Receiver Reveals He’s Lost About 10 Pounds

Bears receiver Allen Robinson has been hit hard by COVID-19 after testing positive.

The virus affects everyone differently but in Robinson’s case, he lost 10 pounds while battling it.

#Bears WR Allen Robinson says he's lost about 10 lbs because of Covid. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) December 28, 2021

Robinson also confirmed that he still doesn’t feel 100% healthy even after clearing the protocols.

He’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Giants but that doesn’t mean he’s going to perform at his usual level. Some athletes continue to deal with lingering symptoms long after the virus went away.

Robinson has been adequate this season for Chicago. He hasn’t played since Dec. 12 against the Packers and has 353 yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions.

He’s coming off two straight seasons of 1,000+ yards receiving and is looking to cash out after this season. Robinson has spent this year on the franchise tag which means he’ll be a free agent next March.

He’ll look to help the Bears get to 6-10 overall when the contest against the Giants on Jan. 2 kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.