NFL World Reacts To The Bears’ QB Announcement

Chicago Bears fans aren’t very happy with the latest quarterback announcement from the team.

This was coming eventually, but the Bears have officially announced free agent signing Andy Dalton as the team’s “QB1” heading into the 2021 season.

Dalton, who spent the 2020 season in Dallas, signed a one-year deal with Chicago earlier in free agency. The deal is reportedly worth $10 million with the chance at an extra $3 million in incentives.

“They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said about picking the Bears. “That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here.”

If it wasn’t official then, it certainly is now. The Bears announced the news on Wednesday night.

The NFL world reaction to the announcement is unsurprising.

“I am not in the correct head space to be trolled by the Bears tonight. Positive Vibes Only,” one fan wrote.

“Imagine having the audacity to your fans to put this out after all the excitement that they might finally get a QB. This team s—s,” another fan added.

Even non-Bears fans think this tweet was a little unnecessary.

Isn't this just salt in the wound? https://t.co/aejcTNe35z — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 25, 2021

The Chicago Bears have just announced a reduced-fan-attendance policy for the 2021 season: https://t.co/x8D6h4PS3Q — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) March 25, 2021

Dalton has been a solid NFL quarterback, and he could do fine in Chicago, but he’s clearly not the upgrade at the position that the fan base was seeking.

Perhaps the former Bengals starter will prove the NFC North fan base wrong in 2021.