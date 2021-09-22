NFL World Debating Devin Hester’s Hall Of Fame Status

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a list of the 122 nominees and 10 first-year eligible players that are candidates for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday. Among those on the ballot for the first time is legendary special teamer Devin Hester.

Widely regarded as the best returner of all time, Hester has a strong case to enter the Hall in his first go-around. He holds the NFL records for most career combined special teams return touchdowns (20), most punt return touchdowns in a season (4) and the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history (14 seconds).

Nevertheless, getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a special teams player has proven notoriously difficult over the years. As a result, many fans are worried that Hester won’t be given the treatment he deserves by the selection committee.

That’s why a handful of those loyal to the Chicago Bears great took to Twitter on Wednesday to advocate for his acceptance into Canton next February.

Devin Hester is the greatest returner of all time and should absolutely be a Hall of Famer. Special teamers don't get a lot of love in the Hall of Fame, but if you're not inducting the GOAT of his position, then what's the point? #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 22, 2021

Devin Hester belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 22, 2021

Imagine watching these touchdowns and thinking Devin Hester isn’t a Hall of Famer. The best to ever do it.pic.twitter.com/875dZRinGD — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) September 22, 2021

Devin Hester and Charles Tillman both literally changed the game of football. Hester made the rules change because of his dominance, Tillman made dozens of kids learn the “Peanut Punch”. Both are Hall of Famers in my eyes https://t.co/AqJatvxkHi — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) September 22, 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will only induct between four and eight members this year, so Hester will have his work cut out for him. He will have as good, if not better, a case as any other nominee because of the way he revolutionized the way the league thought about special teams.

Hester recently spoke about exactly that when talking about why he deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame in 2022.

“I believe I should be in the Hall of Fame just on what I brought to this game. What I did in the National Football League has never been done before. Never been done before,” Hester said in an interview with 670 The Score.

Joining Hester as the other first timers on the ballot are are wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; edge rusher DeMarcus Ware; defensive linemen Robert Mathis and Vince Wilfork; and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

The selection committee will now reduce the list of nominees to 25 semifinalists in November and then to 15 finalists in January. The final vote will happen sometime before Super Bowl LVI.

At that point, fans should know for sure if Hester is headed to Canton in his first year of eligibility.