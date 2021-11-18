The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Matt Nagy Said About Taunting

A closeup of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears in action during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

One of the major talking points this NFL season has been the league’s crackdown on taunting. Fans and media members have largely been been opposed to the uptick in unsportsmanlike penalties, making the argument that the punishments remove some of the passion from the game.

However, there are still a few important voices in the NFL that agree with the league’s efforts to get rid of taunting.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy came out firmly in defense of the NFL’s new emphasis earlier this week. He explained that he wants players around the league to set an example for younger fans who may be watching the games.

“People watch, and people want to see a little bit of respect and a little bit of doing things the right way,” Nagy said, via ProFootballTalk. “It doesn’t mean you can’t have fun, but there’s young kids right now that are watching games, and what happens is you go to one of these sporting events and you might see some imitation going on that’s taking it over the top.

“I’m a firm believer in respect and just kids growing and watching and we have a huge platform as leaders. Players and coaches. Let’s understand what the rules are, let’d do it the right way. Let’s still have fun — these guys are still having fun and not taunting. You can still have a great time. But let’s stay within the rules as we do it.”

Nagy isn’t the only one to make this specific point this season, but his comments on taunting made him the latest target for those who disagree with the league’s crackdown.

Numerous fans and media members took to Twitter to poke holes in the head coach’s argument.

Others around the NFL world decided to poke fun at Nagy, saying that the Bears offense during his tenure has been far more damaging to young football fans than taunting has been this season.

Nagy’s comments are particularly head-scratching considering the Bears were on the wrong end of one of the league’s most egregious taunting calls this year.

On Nov. 8 against the Steelers, veteran linebacker Cassius Marsh was penalized for taunting after he sacked Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a seven-yard loss on third down. Marsh jogged innocuously away from the play, but was given an unsportsmanlike penalty for moving in the direction of Pittsburgh’s sideline.

The Steelers got a first down as a result of the flag and scored later in the drive. Pittsburgh won the game 29-27.

Nagy’s comments this week were no doubt well-intentioned, but there should be a middle ground to reach in the argument over taunting penalties. While there’s clearly a line that shouldn’t be crossed, flagging players for innocent celebrations or displays of passion seems to be a mistake.

