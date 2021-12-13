The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matt Nagy’s Honest Admission

Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has gotten crushed for a multitude of decisions this season, but during Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, he may have committed his biggest infraction yet.

Trailing 38-27 with 13:31 remaining in the game, the Bears had a fourth-and-inches with the ball at their own 36-yard line. Rather than try to pick up the first down, Nagy opted to punt the ball away.

After penalty caused a re-kick, the Packers took possession and drove the length of the field for the game-sealing touchdown.

It took until Monday afternoon, but Nagy admitted that he had some regrets about calling for a punt in Sunday’s 45-30 loss.

“I can understand the fact of going for it there in that situation,” Nagy said, via NBC Chicago. “I don’t think it’s一 I get it. When you look back and you see what happens, when they go on that long drive and they take up the clock and score, you wish you would’ve went for it. That’s the part where you look back as a coach and you go, ‘Damn, that would’ve been a time to do that.’”

Unfortunately, Nagy’s realization came about 18 hours too late and Bears fans probably wish that he would’ve come to that conclusion in the moment. Many media members took to Twitter on Monday to criticize Chicago’s head coach for both his decision-making and his latest remarks.

Nagy wouldn’t have had much to lose if he had kept his offense on the field for that fourth down. Going into the NFC North rivalry game, the Bears were 4-8 and playing mostly for pride.

Chicago dropped to 4-9 with the loss, effectively eliminating the organization from postseason contention. The next biggest question mark that surrounds the club is whether Nagy will be the head coach once the year comes to an end.

If he make similar decisions to the one he did on Sunday, it’s hard to believe he’ll be in charge of the Bears in 2022.

