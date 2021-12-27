NFL World Reacts To Matt Nagy’s Latest Admission

With two weeks left in the regular season, a handful of teams are starting to take hard looks at whether or not their head coaches will be back in 2022. Among the organizations potentially thinking about a change are the Chicago Bears with Matt Nagy.

To raise the stakes this season, teams that part ways with their coach earlier will actually benefit in the search for next year. Under new NFL rules, organizations in need of a new head coach can begin interviewing opposing assistant coaches, so long as their vacancy opens up by 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

In the case of the Bears, Nagy seems to think that he’s safe, at least for the time being.

Nagy said Monday that he is operating under the assumption that he will be allowed to coach Chicago’s final two regular season games, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. However, he didn’t exactly give any assurances past that.

Bears fans and media members were quick to point out the specific wording of Nagy’s statement on Monday. Although the fourth-year head coach might make it through the next two weeks, it doesn’t exactly sound like he expected to be around long-term.

Technically speaking, so is Belichick https://t.co/1qimgS3L6S — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) December 27, 2021

You know you're being fired when… https://t.co/ASQRp9Wd6G — Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) December 27, 2021

Sounds a lot like a dude who knows he’s getting canned. #Bears https://t.co/CJHMLNhsnu — DRUNK FIELDS 💯 (@DrunkJFields) December 27, 2021

Nagy made the playoff in two of his first three seasons and never posted a record below .500, but things have taken a turn for the worse in Chicago this year. The Bears are 5-10 through 16 weeks and rookie Justin Fields hasn’t been given a whole lot of help on offense during the campaign.

Nagy has taken most of the blame for Chicago’s sour offensive performance and now seems to be just a few weeks away from getting the boot. The Bears could pivot and bring him back for the start of a new season, but that seems unlikely based on this year’s trajectory.

Nagy will try to pull off one last miracle in these next two games, beginning next Sunday against the New York Giants.