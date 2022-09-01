NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view oif player introductions before the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 30-27. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games.

On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve.

Harry will have to miss at least four games since he has been placed on injured reserve. That's a tough pill to swallow for a player who desperately needs a fresh start in the Windy City.

To be fair though, Harry was given a recovery timeline of roughly eight weeks. He was never going to be able to suit up for Chicago's season opener.

While this is no laughing matter, NFL fans are starting to notice a pattern with Harry.

Unfortunately for Harry, injuries have prevented him from reaching his potential in the NFL.

Harry was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his tenure with 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots traded Harry to the Bears this offseason for a 2024 seventh-round pick.