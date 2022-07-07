NFL World Reacts To Bears Wide Receiver Arrest News

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on the Fourth of July, per KXII. He was arrested in Texas on drug and weapon charges.

Records show that Moore posted a $5,000 bond and was released from Cooke County Jail on Monday.

Moore is the third player on the Bears to get arrested this offseason. Wide receiver Byron Pringle and linebacker Matthew Adams also found themselves in tricky situations.

Judging by Bears fans' reactions on Twitter, they're not thrilled with the way this offseason is playing out.

Moore, a former seventh-round pick out of East Central, started his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He then had brief stints with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

Since entering the league in 2017, Moore has 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

It's possible that Moore and Pringle could miss time this season because of their arrests. If so, the Bears' depth chart at wide receiver could take a hit.

As of now, Darnell Mooney and Velus Jones Jr. are expected to be Justin Fields' top options in the passing game.