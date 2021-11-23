NFL World Reacts To Chant At Matt Nagy’s Son’s Game

It’s no secret Chicago Bears fans want the franchise to part ways with head coach Matt Nagy. However, some fans just crossed the line with their latest gesture.

Over the weekend, Nagy was at Lake Forest’s semifinal game to watch his son play. During that game, a “Fire Nagy” chant broke out in the crowd.

As you’d expect, the NFL world is disgusted that fans would pull this stunt at Nagy’s son’s playoff game.

“Let’s be perfectly clear about something: Fans have a right to boo and chant whatever they want. And Matt Nagy knows it comes with the territory,” Adam Hoge of NBC Sports said. “But doing this at his son’s playoff game is absolute BS. Be better.”

Let’s be perfectly clear about something: Fans have a right to boo and chant whatever they want. And Matt Nagy knows it comes with the territory. But doing this at his son’s playoff game is absolute BS. Be better. https://t.co/yrLf2TU1OJ — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 23, 2021

“If you’re boo’ing Matt Nagy at his son’s high school football game, it may be about time to re-evaluate your life,” Aaron Leming of Bear Report said.

If you’re boo’ing Matt Nagy at his son’s high school football game, it may be about time to re-evaluate your life… https://t.co/5eUpO3ZepZ — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 23, 2021

“Fire Nagy chants at his son’s football game,” Jay Zawaski of WBBM Newsradio said. “Is this how low we’ve gone? The emboldenment of the worst people on earth is at hand. This is trash. From what we know Nagy is a good man. There’s a time and a place and this isn’t it.”

Fire Nagy chants at his son’s football game? Is this how low we’ve gone? The emboldenment of the worst people on earth is at hand. This is trash. From what we know Nagy is a good man. There’s a time and a place and this isn’t it. https://t.co/PLAcf4aZpF — Jay Zawaski (@jayzawaski) November 23, 2021

“No matter how much fans want a coach gone, chanting for a guy to get fired while at his son’s football game is never OK,” ESPN’s Ben Baby said. “Unnecessary behavior toward Chicago’s Matt Nagy here.”

No matter how much fans want a coach gone, chanting for a guy to get fired while at his son's football game is never OK. Unnecessary behavior toward Chicago's Matt Nagy here. https://t.co/tbMGD7ygv5 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 23, 2021

Nagy has struggled over the past few years, and the Bears would most likely benefit from making a coaching change.

That being said, chanting for a coach to be fired while he’s watching his son’s playoff game is a cruel gesture.