NFL World Reacts To Bears’ Roster Issues

A closeup of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears walks on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are going to be ridiculously thin in the secondary when they face the Minnesota Vikings this Monday night.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Chicago will be without all four of its starting defensive backs. Artie Burns and Eddie Jackson have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a week, so their absences aren’t shocking.

With the Bears’ secondary down four starters, Matt Nagy will need to rely heavily on Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor, and Kindle Vildor. The secondary might also feature Deon Bush since he’s active.

Obviously, this is an awful situation for the Bears. They’ll now have to try and slow down the Vikings’ offense without a handful of starters.

To make matters worse, the Vikings have one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the game in Justin Jefferson. The second-year player out of LSU already has 85 catches for 1,288 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Judging by fans’ reactions to the Bears’ situation, a large portion of the NFL world is expecting an amazing performance from Jefferson tonight.

The Vikings desperately need a win to feel good about their playoff chances heading into Week 16.

Kickoff for the Bears-Vikings game is at 8:15 p.m. ET. This NFC North matchup will air on ESPN.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.