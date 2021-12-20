The Chicago Bears are going to be ridiculously thin in the secondary when they face the Minnesota Vikings this Monday night.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Chicago will be without all four of its starting defensive backs. Artie Burns and Eddie Jackson have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a week, so their absences aren’t shocking.

With the Bears’ secondary down four starters, Matt Nagy will need to rely heavily on Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor, and Kindle Vildor. The secondary might also feature Deon Bush since he’s active.

Obviously, this is an awful situation for the Bears. They’ll now have to try and slow down the Vikings’ offense without a handful of starters.

To make matters worse, the Vikings have one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the game in Justin Jefferson. The second-year player out of LSU already has 85 catches for 1,288 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Judging by fans’ reactions to the Bears’ situation, a large portion of the NFL world is expecting an amazing performance from Jefferson tonight.

Justin Jefferson finna put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers https://t.co/vcGmVqk7J4 — xtian__ (@csf__) December 20, 2021

Justin Jefferson about to go for 200 yards https://t.co/esGmdtpRie — Jon Jon Da Don (@KashBunny) December 20, 2021

Jefferson bout to have a career game https://t.co/QwM0wNMwrr — Meek Meals (@deepfriedque) December 20, 2021

The Vikings desperately need a win to feel good about their playoff chances heading into Week 16.

Kickoff for the Bears-Vikings game is at 8:15 p.m. ET. This NFC North matchup will air on ESPN.