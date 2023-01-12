NFL World Reacts To Controversial Justin Fields Opinion

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Since the Bears own the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, many people are wondering if the front office will remain committed to Justin Fields.

NFL analyst Chad Forbes made his stance on the Bears' situation abundantly clear this week.

Forbes believes the Bears should draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. That's because he's not confident in Fields' chances of becoming a franchise quarterback.

"The idea that Justin Fields is a Franchise QB is comical," Forbes said. "Extremely talented runner. One of the worst passers we’ve seen in yrs. Frenetic playmaking isn’t a skill you can live off. Bears need to evaluate the QBs. And should take Bryce Young QB Alabama."

Several people called out Forbes for his take on Fields.

Kevin Noon of Buckeye Huddle tweeted, "When was the exact moment that Justin hurt you?"

"Not watching the games and just tweeting about it has become far too common for this sports analysts," one fan said.

Another fan replied, "Now it’s Fields. Before him it was Hurts. Before him it was Lamar. Notice the trend?"

Fields finished this season with 2,242 passing yards, 1,143 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns.

The Bears have Fields under team control for at least the next two seasons.