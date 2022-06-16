NFL World Reacts To Controversial Worst Team Pick

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

During this Thursday's edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick revealed his prediction for which team will be the worst in the NFL this season.

Believe it or not, Riddick picked the Bears. While he has been a big supporter of Justin Fields, the reality is there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team.

NFL fans are split on this take. On one hand, the Bears' roster is seriously lacking firepower. On the other, there are other poorly-constructed teams in the league.

"I don't know how this is a hot take. What are you people drinking that has you so cross-eyed you can't see that roster? The 2021 Lions had a more talented roster," one fan tweeted.

"The Bears have a bad roster… yes but their easy schedule alone will stop them from being the worst," a second fan wrote. "Plenty of other teams I can make this argument for instead of the Bears."

"They're not the worst but how do people believe they're not a bottom 5 team," another fan said.

The Bears will start the 2022 season at home against the San Francisco 49ers. They'll then go on the road to face the Green Bay Packers.

If Riddick's prediction comes to fruition, it'll be a long year for Chicago fans.