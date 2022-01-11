NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Doug Pederson News

Earlier this Monday, the Chicago Bears fired Matt Nagy. Although the job just opened up, management has wasted no time searching for a replacement.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears plan to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for their job opening.

Pederson has already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for this year’s coaching cycle. Back in December, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said Pederson is “rejuvenated” and wants another opportunity in the NFL.

Once the news broke that Pederson is on Chicago’s radar, NFL fans went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this potential hiring.

“I’m ok with this but why not hire a GM first and let him in on the hiring process,” one fan said.

“100 times better than Frazier. But simply not what is wanted,” another fan tweeted. “They better be casting a wide net of candidates.”

“This feels like Doug’s landing spot to be honest,” a third fan said.

In five seasons as a head coach, Pederson had a 42-37-1 record. His greatest achievement came in Super Bowl LII when he led the Eagles to an upset win over the Patriots.

Pederson could potentially revitalize his career in Chicago, especially if he can develop rookie quarterback Justin Fields.