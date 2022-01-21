NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Caldwell News

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell turned down two interview requests for head coaching vacancies.

“According to multiple sources, the Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request to interview him, and he declined both requests,” Fowler and Graziano wrote, via ESPN. “This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he’s in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and already is reaching out to candidates for his staff.”

Graziano went on to predict that Caldwell will be the next head coach of the Bears. It didn’t take long for Bears fans to flock to social media to give their reactions – and not everyone is thrilled with the news.

“This would be completely anticlimactic and disappointing but also a very Bears thing to do,” one fan said.

Another fan wouldn’t love the hire, but is trying to accept the news.

“It’s gonna be really hard for me to be excited about Jim Caldwell…but I’ll try my best!” the fan said.

One fan is hoping the Bears hire Caldwell as the offensive coordinator for new head coach Brian Flores.

“Maybe he’s accepting the OC spot with Flores as Bears HC lol,” the fan said.

