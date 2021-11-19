The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Khalil Mack News

A closeup of Khalil Mack.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 09: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on December 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Pro-Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack is done for the season.

The Chicago Bears placed Mack on the injured reserve on Friday afternoon. He will soon undergo season-ending foot surgery.

“Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery,” reports NFL insider Ian Rapoport. 

Not much has gone right for the Chicago Bears this season. This is yet another setback for the organization.

Khalil Mack had been out of the lineup since Oct. 24. The Bears were hoping he could return at full strength after getting a few weeks of rest.

In the end, the Bears decided it would be in Mack’s best interest to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

“Man this sucks! But at least he will be healthier next year. The bears defense isnt the same without him,” said a Bears fan.

“Oh come on!! Mack’s toughness is undeniable as he was playing through this injury. Huge loss for the #Bears,” another commented.

“Get well soon 52. 2022 has always been the target year to begin competing anyways,” one fan said.

Take a look at a few more reactions to Friday’s unfortunate Khalil Mack news.

It’s no secret Khalil Mack is one of the best defensive players in football. The Chicago defense is going to struggle without him the rest of this season.

The Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

