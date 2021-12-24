NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Nick Foles News

With the Chicago Bears out of playoff contention, head coach Matt Nagy has apparently decided to pull the plug on Justin Fields’ rookie season. And that means that a familiar face will be under center for the Bears moving forward: Nick Foles.

On Friday, Nagy announced that Foles will get the start against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Whether that move extends beyond Seattle remains to be seen.

Justin Fields has had a forgettable rookie season with the Bears. He’s completed just 59-percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 picks this year.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Andy Dalton is currently out with a groin injury. That leaves Foles as the only option for Nagy to shake things up at the end of the season.

The reaction from the NFL world is very mixed. Seahawks fans obviously love the move because they’re confident they won’t lose to Nick Foles. Bears fans hate the move since Foles isn’t part of their future. And other NFL fans just want to see the fireworks:

We are not losing to the bears. Guarantee! https://t.co/7clsbSZWa0 — WavyMoh (@WavyMoh_) December 24, 2021

This is why I gave up on the bears. https://t.co/IrAhFKDoFg — Kunde (@SamKunde) December 24, 2021

Subday is suddenly a matchup of two Super Bowl winning QBs. https://t.co/lKUjxMbugr — John Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) December 24, 2021

This can’t be serious can it? https://t.co/H7ZqHJ0NGc — Jeff Weidger (@JWeidge51) December 24, 2021

Nick Foles has not taken a snap for the Chicago Bears this season after starting half of their games last year. He went 2-5 as the Bears’ starter in 2020 after taking over for a struggling Mitch Trubisky. But Trubisky reclaimed the job and led the Bears to the playoffs.

In the ensuing offseason, Trubisky was released but Foles was kept on the roster due to his contract hit. The Bears decided to put not one, but two players in front of him, signing Andy Dalton and drafting Justin Fields.

But by hook or by crook, Foles found a way to get back under center.

Will Nick Foles ball out against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend?