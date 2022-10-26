NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Trade Reaction News

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was speaking to the media when he found out that teammate Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith, a former first-round pick out of Georgia, had a tough time handling the news of Quinn's departure. As a result, he had to cut his press conference short.

Quinn is viewed as a leader and respected veteran in the locker room. It's understandable that Smith is upset.

If anything, Smith's reaction to the trade between the Bears and Eagles just shows how brutal the NFL can be at times.

"Brutal business," Mike Klis of 9News said. "Bad timing for Bears."

"Dang… this business sometimes," one fan tweeted.

"Roquan Smith wondering why it couldn’t have been him," another fan wrote.

The Bears received a fourth-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for Quinn.

Smith, meanwhile, is expected to remain on the Bears past the trade deadline. He'll be eligible for a long-term contract in the offseason.