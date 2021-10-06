The Spun

NFL World Reacts To How Justin Fields Celebrated News

Justin Fields throws a pass during Bears training camp.LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass during training camp at Halas Hall on July 29, 2021 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that rookie quarterback Justin Fields would be the team’s starter moving forward. But Fields found out last night, and had an interesting way to celebrate.

Speaking to the media, Fields revealed that his parents were in town when he got the news he was the starter. His parents immediately offered to go out and celebrate with him.

But Fields said that he rejected his family’s offer. Instead, he spent the night inside with his dog, studying film for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Naturally, Bears fans were overwhelmingly impressed by what Fields did. They absolutely love that he chose to put helping the team before his own parents in this case. He just gained a lot more support from everyone because of it:

Justin Fields looked sharp while leading the Bears to a win over the Detroit Lions this past weekend. He went 11 of 17 for 209 yards in a 24-14 win.

With Andy Dalton still on the mend, Matt Nagy has apparently decided that it’s time for Fields to take over the job he was destined to get at some point later this year.

Fields has yet to throw his first NFL touchdown pass. But after his performance against Detroit and the team’s acquisition of WR Jakeem Grant, it’s bound to come soon.

Did you like how Justin Fields reacted to getting the big news?

