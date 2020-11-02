NFL World Reacts To Javon Wims’ Two-Game Suspension

The NFL announced that Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims will be suspended for two games without pay following his actions in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Wims swung twice at New Orleans cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson before chaos broke out on the field. He was then ejected from the remainder of the game.

The Saints beat the Bears 26-23 in overtime.

Naturally, the punishment got the attention of NFL fans and media members, prompting some to hop on Twitter and give their thoughts.

The NFL world seemed to be split on the league’s decision for the length of the suspension to be only two games.

Wims maintained that he punched the Saints cornerback because Gardner-Johnson spit on him and tore out Wims’ mouthpiece.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bear wide receiver already plans to appeal the suspension.

The Bears (5-3) will be without Mims for their next two games against Minnesota and Tennessee.