The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Javon Wims’ Two-Game Suspension

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Javon Wims #83 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The NFL announced that Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims will be suspended for two games without pay following his actions in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Wims swung twice at New Orleans cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson before chaos broke out on the field. He was then ejected from the remainder of the game.

The Saints beat the Bears 26-23 in overtime.

Naturally, the punishment got the attention of NFL fans and media members, prompting some to hop on Twitter and give their thoughts.

Take a look:

The NFL world seemed to be split on the league’s decision for the length of the suspension to be only two games.

Wims maintained that he punched the Saints cornerback because Gardner-Johnson spit on him and tore out Wims’ mouthpiece.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bear wide receiver already plans to appeal the suspension.

The Bears (5-3) will be without Mims for their next two games against Minnesota and Tennessee.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.