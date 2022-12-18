NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields' Performance Today

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are battling the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles fiercely today, thanks in large part to Justin Fields.

Fields has hit on 10-of-16 passes for 98 yards and his team's only touchdown while also rushing for 95 yards. He also appeared to score a spectacular TD on the ground, but actually stepped out of bounds at the nine-yard line.

Fields' performance, along with his continued improvement throughout the season, has earned him plenty of praise this afternoon.

"Bears QB Justin Fields has just become the third QB in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in season," noted ESPN's Field Yates.

"If Ryan Poles is any good as a GM (seems it) the Bears can be SB contenders by 2024 with Fields," added ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

"Justin Fields is special. Anyone saying otherwise is just hating at this point," added Joel Moran of the "Pick a Side" podcast.

"Justin Fields continues to wow," added the official Eleven Warriors Twitter account.

As good as Fields has been, Bears fans have some reason to be concerned at the moment. The second-year standout just went to the locker room to be evaluated for an apparent injury.

Hopefully he's able to return to the game.