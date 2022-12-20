NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields' Problem With Referees

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is tired of taking late hits. He made that abundantly clear on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Fields said he'll have to start begging for calls from the officials.

"It's just been too many times where I feel like I've gotten hit late and there's been no flag," Fields said. "I'm just going to beg for a call and hope I get one in the near future."

Fields has taken a few late hits this season due to his playing style. Over the weekend, he became the third quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson in that exclusive club.

However, Fields' style of play doesn't excuse refs missing late hits. Fans want the officials to give the second-year quarterback proper protection.

"It's sad he gotta beg for the refs to do their job," a fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "It’s different sets of refs every week and they ALL let him get hit late."

"He shouldn't have to beg for a call, but he does need to be a little more demonstrative when he gets hit," one person wrote. "That's how these other guys get these."

Fields will be back in action this Saturday against the Bills.

Hopefully, Fields doesn't take any unnecessary hits this weekend.