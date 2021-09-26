The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Tough Performance

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is getting his first NFL start today against the Cleveland Browns. Thus far, it’s been a very underwhelming day for him.

Through the first three quarters, Fields has gotten the hell beaten out of him by the Browns defense. He’s been sacked seven times and has just five completions heading into the fourth quarter.

Fields is 5 of 12 for 58 yards through the first three quarters. Fortunately, he hasn’t turned the ball over – which is why the game is so close heading into the fourth.

Whether it was designed to keep the ball out of Fields’ hands or not, the Bears gameplan has been getting crushed by NFL fans. And it’s not like the running game has been picking up the slack either.

Justin Fields was a record-breaking quarterback at Ohio State between 2019 and 2020. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, a two-time Big Ten champion and ranks second on the Buckeyes in both single-season and career touchdown passes.

The Chicago Bears were enamored enough to trade up and draft Fields No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. But they balked at naming him the starter, or even giving him significant first-team reps in the offseason.

By the looks of things, the Bears are regretting that choice of limiting his reps right now.

The game is being played on FOX. Cleveland lead 20-6 with 14:56 remaining in the game.

