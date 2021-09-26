NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Tough Performance

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is getting his first NFL start today against the Cleveland Browns. Thus far, it’s been a very underwhelming day for him.

Through the first three quarters, Fields has gotten the hell beaten out of him by the Browns defense. He’s been sacked seven times and has just five completions heading into the fourth quarter.

Fields is 5 of 12 for 58 yards through the first three quarters. Fortunately, he hasn’t turned the ball over – which is why the game is so close heading into the fourth.

Whether it was designed to keep the ball out of Fields’ hands or not, the Bears gameplan has been getting crushed by NFL fans. And it’s not like the running game has been picking up the slack either.

Justin Fields vs the Browns: 🔸 29 passing yards

🔸 29 yards lost on sacks 0 yards per pass play 🥴 pic.twitter.com/W2dmOMKLI2 — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2021

Justin Fields has now been sacked three times. There have been 0 plays that have gotten the Bears QB moving outside the pocket. What are we doing here? — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 26, 2021

I think Matt Nagy should maybe.. roll Justin Fields out a little bit? Might help? — Dave (@runbackdave) September 26, 2021

We’re four minutes into the 2nd quarter and Justin Fields has one pass attempt. I hate it here. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 26, 2021

Matt Nagy has not called one play for Justin Fields to rollout and extend the pocket. This game plan from Matt Nagy isn't making any sense. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 26, 2021

Justin Fields was a record-breaking quarterback at Ohio State between 2019 and 2020. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, a two-time Big Ten champion and ranks second on the Buckeyes in both single-season and career touchdown passes.

The Chicago Bears were enamored enough to trade up and draft Fields No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. But they balked at naming him the starter, or even giving him significant first-team reps in the offseason.

By the looks of things, the Bears are regretting that choice of limiting his reps right now.

The game is being played on FOX. Cleveland lead 20-6 with 14:56 remaining in the game.