NFL World Reacts To Latest Justin Fields, Bears News

Chicago Bears fans, rejoice! Matt Nagy has officially named Justin Fields the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

For the past few weeks, Nagy has told reporters that Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter when healthy. On Wednesday, he finally decided to hand the keys to the offense to Fields.

“The stage for him never gets too big,” Nagy said when explaining his decision to name Fields the starter. “He’s been here before and understands how he’s gotten to this point. He’s ready for this opportunity.”

While the NFL world is clearly thrilled with this decision, there aren’t too many people who are surprised by this move.

Ever since the Bears selected Fields with the 11th overall pick, their front office has raved about his skillset. Now, they’ll put their faith in Fields to the test.

“Naming Justin Fields the starter was a no-brainer for the Bears,” Dan Pompei of The Athletic wrote. “The only reason not to was if the coaching staff didn’t really believe what they kept saying about him.”

As you’d expect, the Bears’ fan base is ready to embrace the Justin Fields era. The same thing can be said for Ohio State fans, as they’re awfully excited to see what the former Buckeyes quarterback can do.

Fields still has a long way to go before he proves he’s a legitimate franchise quarterback, but there’s no doubt that his future is bright.

Last weekend, Fields completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 209 yards and an interception against the Detroit Lions. He’ll try to have a better performance this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ll see if Fields can have a big day against a vulnerable Raiders defense.