NFL World Reacts To Mike Singletary Interview News

Immediately following the Chicago Bears’ playoff exit, Chuck Pagano stepped down from his role as defensive coordinator. The team still has an opening at that position, as the latest report surrounding the coaching search has generated mixed emotions in the Windy City.

According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the Bears interviewed Mike Singletary for their defensive coordinator opening earlier this week.

Singletary was a Hall of Fame linebacker for Chicago from 1981-1992. He was named to the Pro Bowl several times, won a Super Bowl, and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Though he was a legendary player, Singletary’s track record as a coach isn’t that impressive. After spending a few seasons as a linebackers coach, he was named the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Singletary owned an 18-22 record before getting fired. His final coaching job in the NFL was in 2016 when he was an assistant for the Rams.

Hearing that the #Bears interviewed team legend Mike Singletary for their defensive coordinator opening earlier this week. My @TheAthleticNFL story on Singletary here (along with more on the DC search from @kfishbain):https://t.co/4kGHkZtXya — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 20, 2021

Hiring a former player like Singletary would make Bears fans nostalgic, but he might not be the best candidate for the job.

Judging off the fan base’s reaction to this news, a reunion isn’t necessarily at the top of Chicago’s wishlist.

I would love to see the #Bears add Mike Singletary to their defensive coaching staff in any capacity other than defensive coordinator. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) January 20, 2021

do people really not understand why the bears would interview mike singletary or is this just a coping mechanism — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) January 20, 2021

I'm not gonna front, but I'm intrigued by the mere notion that the Bears would interview Mike Singletary. To be clear, I'm not running to hire him ASAP. However … I'd be intrigued by what ideas Singletary has about defense. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at Halas Hall… — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) January 20, 2021

Singletary isn’t the only candidate in the running for the Bears’ defensive coordinator position. Earlier this week, Chicago interviewed Dallas senior defensive assistant George Edwards.

There’s no doubt that Singletary would be the flashiest hire for the Bears, but at this time it’s tough to tell who’s in the lead for the job.