The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Mitch Trubisky Injury News

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky putting his helmet on during a game.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

This afternoon’s news regarding Mitch Trubisky might just be the nail in the coffin for his tenure in Chicago.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Bears believe Trubisky suffered a serious shoulder injury against the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. The injury occurred on his only play of the game.

Trubisky was benched for Nick Foles back in Week 3, signaling the end of his era in the Windy City. However, the door was left open for his return due to Foles’ recent struggles.

If Trubisky has to miss an extended period of time, it’ll most likely mean he has played his last snap as a member of the Bears.

It’s been a downright brutal season for Trubisky, who is on the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears are actually undefeated with Trubisky as their starting quarterback this season. The downside is that he just isn’t accurate enough to run Nagy’s offense at a high level. To be fair, Foles isn’t exactly lighting up the boxscore either.

Since the end of the Trubisky era is upon us, there are plenty of NFL analysts and fans recalling his final moments as Chicago’s starting quarterback.

In three starts this season, Trubisky had 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but they don’t tell the full story.

Maybe, just maybe, the North Carolina product will revitalize his career with another franchise. It just doesn’t appear that he’ll get another opportunity with the Bears.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.