This afternoon’s news regarding Mitch Trubisky might just be the nail in the coffin for his tenure in Chicago.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Bears believe Trubisky suffered a serious shoulder injury against the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. The injury occurred on his only play of the game.

Trubisky was benched for Nick Foles back in Week 3, signaling the end of his era in the Windy City. However, the door was left open for his return due to Foles’ recent struggles.

If Trubisky has to miss an extended period of time, it’ll most likely mean he has played his last snap as a member of the Bears.

I can confirm that #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is dealing with a shoulder injury (as @MikeGarafolo reported). The severity and what's next is still being determined. But it doesn't sound good. There are further evaluations. But just awful luck. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 4, 2020

It’s been a downright brutal season for Trubisky, who is on the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears are actually undefeated with Trubisky as their starting quarterback this season. The downside is that he just isn’t accurate enough to run Nagy’s offense at a high level. To be fair, Foles isn’t exactly lighting up the boxscore either.

Since the end of the Trubisky era is upon us, there are plenty of NFL analysts and fans recalling his final moments as Chicago’s starting quarterback.

I've been critical of Mitch Trubisky's play over the last 14 months, but Mitch is a great guy, a hard-worker, great to have around Halas Hall, but he's clearly developing shoulder issues. If his final two plays for the Chicago #Bears are an INT and an injury, that's just brutal. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) November 4, 2020

In three starts this season, Trubisky had 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but they don’t tell the full story.

Maybe, just maybe, the North Carolina product will revitalize his career with another franchise. It just doesn’t appear that he’ll get another opportunity with the Bears.