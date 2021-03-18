NFL World Reacts To Mitchell Trubisky’s Free Agency Decision

After four years with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mitchell Trubisky has found a new home with the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky now goes from a four-year starter in Chicago to the veteran backup behind Josh Allen. It’s only a one-year deal though, so he’s going to have to leave a good impression on the Buffalo sidelines to get an extension.

The Bears traded up one spot in the 2017 NFL Draft to take Trubisky with the second overall pick. After an underwhelming rookie season, he had a breakout 2018 with head coach Matt Nagy. He made the Pro Bowl after going 11-3 as a starter and leading the Bears to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

But Trubisky couldn’t improve upon his 2018 season and regressed the following year. He managed to lead Chicago back to the playoffs in 2020, but it wasn’t enough for the Bears to consider bringing him back.

The early reaction on Twitter is mixed, but many seem to believe that Trubisky is an ideal backup. Between his experience and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll being one of the best developers of quarterbacks, they’re confident they can get the best from him.

Trubisky is a TERRIFIC insurance policy for Allen. Talent under Daboll >>>>> that same talent elsewhere https://t.co/neuJ8eWKec — Bill Dubiel (@Dubs_On_Edge) March 18, 2021

Trubisky the best back up in the league — LD (@runbackdave) March 18, 2021

Honestly good for Trubisky — Bell (@EriicBell) March 18, 2021

Others are having a laugh at the expense of Jake Fromm, the Buffalo Bills backup who Trubisky will presumably replace. Some are mocking Fromm for some highly controversial statements he made over a year ago:

Damn I thought Jake Fromm was elite https://t.co/BYxY3XWu4W — Zachary Stamper 🙄 (@ZackStamper15) March 18, 2021

Jake Fromm vs Mitchell Trubisky is the preseason backup QB battle America needs right now https://t.co/AFVyTZaOaG — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 18, 2021

Signing Mitchell Trubisky isn’t going to increase Buffalo’s Super Bowl odds. But having a quality backup in case anything happens to Josh Allen is a necessity given what we’ve seen in the past.

Are Buffalo a good fit for Trubisky?