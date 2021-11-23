The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday Night’s Justin Fields News

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the field.

NFL fans are pretty disappointed with Monday night’s Justin Fields news.

According to a report, Fields is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving day when the Bears clash with the Detroit Lions.

The rookie quarterback out of Ohio State suffered a rib injury during the Bears-Ravens game on Sunday. He exited in the third quarter and never returned.

Now, it sounds like he won’t be able to play on one of the biggest football days of the year. What a bummer.

If Justin Fields can’t give it a go that means we’ll get an Andy Dalton vs. Tim Boyle quarterback battle. Yikes.

Thanksgiving football is the best, but it’s going to be a bit of a disappointment – at least in the early window – on Thursday.

Let’s just say NFL fans aren’t happy about the latest Justin Fields news.

“Tim Boyle vs Andy Dalton. I’m sorry America, this is not right,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The great duel of Tim Boyle and Andy Dalton. America loses,” said another fan.

“This will be one of the worst Thanksgiving Day matches in history….that’s saying a lot,” someone commented.

The good news is Bears-Lions isn’t the only NFL game on Thursday.

The Raiders play the Cowboys in the late afternoon before the Saints battle the Bills on Thursday night.

If you’re going to get a nap in on Thursday, plan it for late morning or early afternoon. Bears-Lions is shaping up to be an absolute snooze fest.

