NFL World Reacts To Monday Night’s Justin Fields News

NFL fans are pretty disappointed with Monday night’s Justin Fields news.

According to a report, Fields is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving day when the Bears clash with the Detroit Lions.

The rookie quarterback out of Ohio State suffered a rib injury during the Bears-Ravens game on Sunday. He exited in the third quarter and never returned.

Now, it sounds like he won’t be able to play on one of the biggest football days of the year. What a bummer.

Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2021

If Justin Fields can’t give it a go that means we’ll get an Andy Dalton vs. Tim Boyle quarterback battle. Yikes.

Thanksgiving football is the best, but it’s going to be a bit of a disappointment – at least in the early window – on Thursday.

Let’s just say NFL fans aren’t happy about the latest Justin Fields news.