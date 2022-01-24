NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bears Coaching News

Chicago Bears fans are furious with the latest coaching search update.

Bears fans were put through years of misery during the Matt Nagy era. Now searching for a replacement, a few top candidates have reportedly emerged.

“The Bears’ Bill Polian/Tony Dungy–connected candidates—Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Colts DC Matt Eberflus—have emerged as top names in Chicago,” reports Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Bears fans aren’t at all excited about the news. Are another few torturous years on the way in Chicago?

“We riot if any of these happen,” one fan said in response to Breer’s report.

"We riot if any of these happen," one fan said.

"You interview Daboll, Leftwich, Flores…. And you want the 3 worst options. They'll never be successful in my lifetime," another commented.