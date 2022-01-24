The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bears Coaching News

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears fans are furious with the latest coaching search update.

Bears fans were put through years of misery during the Matt Nagy era. Now searching for a replacement, a few top candidates have reportedly emerged.

“The Bears’ Bill Polian/Tony Dungy–connected candidates—Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Colts DC Matt Eberflus—have emerged as top names in Chicago,” reports Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Bears fans aren’t at all excited about the news. Are another few torturous years on the way in Chicago?

“We riot if any of these happen,” one fan said in response to Breer’s report.

“You interview Daboll, Leftwich, Flores…. And you want the 3 worst options. They’ll never be successful in my lifetime,” another commented.

“If true the @ChicagoBears continue to be an absolute joke of an organization. Those first two names shouldn’t be on anyone’s list,” a fan said.

“I’m not joking I’d rather them hire a random 34 year old off the street that walked on as a QB at a P5 program than AT LEAST 2 of these guys,” one fan said.

It’s hard to believe the Bears would pick one of Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier or Matt Eberflus over the other top-notch candidates out there. Why not give guys like Jim Harbaugh, Doug Pederson and Brian Flores a call?

Brace yourself, Bears fans. It might be a long offseason.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.