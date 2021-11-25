NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown.

Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.

Before the contest kicked off, though, Ne-Yo took center stage for the national anthem. He gave a Motown-inspired rendition of the anthem that had fans out of their seats giving him a standing ovation.

Ne-Yo with the National Anthem on Thanksgiving in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/vyF8Wiv6kH — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) November 25, 2021

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“Ne-Yo brought it pretty good on the national anthem. Well done,” said Bears reporter Dan Wiederer.

Ne-Yo brought it pretty good on the national anthem. Well done. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 25, 2021

“Like that version of the anthem by Ne-Yo,” said Lions reporter Dave Birkett.

Like that version of the anthem by Ne-Yo — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 25, 2021

“Ne-Yo rocking a Motown-themed national anthem in Detroit for the Bears and Lions game. Loved it. That was really, really good,” said another.

Ne-Yo rocking a Motown-themed national anthem in Detroit for the Bears and Lions game. Loved it 👏 That was really, really good — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 25, 2021

As for the actual game, the Lions struck first with a deep touchdown pass from Jared Goff to new Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Detroit holds a 7-0 lead.