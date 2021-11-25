The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

NFL: SEP 12 49ers at LionsDETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown.

Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.

Before the contest kicked off, though, Ne-Yo took center stage for the national anthem. He gave a Motown-inspired rendition of the anthem that had fans out of their seats giving him a standing ovation.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“Ne-Yo brought it pretty good on the national anthem. Well done,” said Bears reporter Dan Wiederer.

“Like that version of the anthem by Ne-Yo,” said Lions reporter Dave Birkett.

Ne-Yo rocking a Motown-themed national anthem in Detroit for the Bears and Lions game. Loved it. That was really, really good,” said another.

As for the actual game, the Lions struck first with a deep touchdown pass from Jared Goff to new Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Detroit holds a 7-0 lead.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.