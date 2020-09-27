NFL World Reacts To Nick Foles Replacing Mitch Trubisky

It took 2.5 weeks and a poor outing against the Atlanta Falcons, but it looks like the Nick Foles era in Chicago has officially begun.

In the third quarter of the Chicago Bears’ game against Atlanta, the Bears trailed 26-10 midway through the quarter. Head coach Matt Nagy decided to bench starter Mitch Trubisky and bring on Foles, who he acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.

Foles wasn’t able to do a whole lot better on his first drive of the season though. He seemingly led the Bears down the field for a 22-yard touchdown from Allen Robinson. But the play was called back and he threw an interception on his next throw.

Trubisky finishes the game – and possibly his season if Foles plays well – 13-of-28 for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception, a 71.8 passer rating and was sacked twice.

Bears fans and NFL analysts alike were a bit stunned at the sudden turn of events.

Nick Foles has entered the chat pic.twitter.com/oVAw9TE3Tk — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) September 27, 2020

The off-season long question of how long a leash Mitch Trubisky would have now has an answer: Ten and a half quarters. It’s Nick Foles time. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 27, 2020

Nick Foles in. Immediately throws a pick. pic.twitter.com/Alob6v1XK8 — Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 27, 2020

The quarterback change in Chicago suggests what we already knew – the coach really wanted to play Nick Foles all along. #Bears — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 27, 2020

The Bears got out to a 2-0 start, and Trubisky looked in those first two games like he had finally turned the corner. But some of the problems that have plagued his career were exposed again against Atlanta.

Trubisky may have won the QB battle over Foles in training camp, but the Bears have no tie to the former No. 3 overall pick beyond the 2020 season.

As for Foles, the Bears didn’t have to give up much to take the massive contract the Jacksonville Jaguars gave him off their hands. We’ll find out either in this game or later this week if this decision from Nagy is a permanent one.

Have we seen the last of Mitch Trubisky under center in Chicago?