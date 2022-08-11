NFL World Reacts To The Bears' Practice Drama

LAKE FOREST, IL - JULY 27: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the Chicago Bears Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The biggest storyline in training camp for the Chicago Bears involves star linebacker Roquan Smith. Despite being removed from the physically unable to perform list, he wasn't present for Thursday's practice.

When asked about Smith's status, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters to go to the direct source.

"Smith came off of PUP. He was cleared by our medical staff as healthy and he did not practice. And the reason why for that is you have to ask him," Eberflus told reporters. "So we expect all of our healthy players to practice… I have not talked to him about it so I have no further comment on that situation from there."

Well, Bears reporters couldn't ask Smith about his current situation because he wasn't made available to them.

Even though Eberflus hasn't coached a single game for the Bears, countless analysts and fans are already losing faith in him.

Here are some notable reactions to the latest drama in Chicago:

Smith requested a trade from the Bears on Tuesday. The former first-round pick out of Georgia is seeking a long-term contract.

"I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city," Smith said. "However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table."

The Bears have a few weeks to get this issue sorted out before their regular season opener.