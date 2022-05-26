NFL World Reacts To The Justin Fields Training Video

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

If the Chicago Bears are going to make some noise this fall, second-year quarterback Justin Fields will need to look much better under center.

Though it's still fairly early in the offseason, it appears Fields has made a few adjustments to his game. His footwork and accuracy were on display in a recent video that surfaced on Twitter.

Fields' new and improved footwork is receiving a lot of attention. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made it known that he likes what he's seeing from the Ohio State product.

"Looks really smooth at the top," Orlovsky tweeted. "Feet tied to the upper body-drop of the ball is way less than a year ago. Cleaner=quicker."

Orlovsky isn't the only person impressed by this video of Fields.

"It’s two (2) throws from drills but Fields does look to have shortened up his lead foot when throwing. It’s quickened everything up a bit," Nate Tice of The Athletic said. "Have to wait to see what it looks like with a pass rush and real team reps but it’s encouraging!"

Bears fans are understandably excited about Fields' future in the Windy City.

During his rookie season, Fields completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

We'll find out this fall if Fields can take his game to the next level.