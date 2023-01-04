NFL World Reacts To The Nathan Peterman Announcement

Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) goes to throw the ball ahead of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields won't start this weekend against the Vikings. Instead, Nathan Peterman will be under center for the regular-season finale.

Fields has been ruled out due to a hip injury. The second-year quarterback will finish this season with 2,242 passing yards and 1,143 rushing yards.

Peterman, meanwhile, will make his first start since 2018. The Pitt product has 598 career passing yards, three touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

There aren't many fans who are confident in Peterman's abilities as a starter. In fact, NFL world is convinced that Chicago is starting him so it can lose Sunday's game against Minnesota.

"Not to be impolite, but man, the Bears clearly haven’t given up hope on the No. 1 pick," Mike Kaye tweeted.

Even though Peterman's résumé isn't great, Vikings fans are convinced he'll play well this Sunday.

"Peterman will throw for more yards than Fields has thrown in any game this season. Book it. That’s just how we roll against backups," a Vikings fan said.

"The Bears just activated the Vikings kryptonite," another fan wrote. "The Bears are going to win this game."

The Bears currently own the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the Bears lose and the Texans win this weekend, Chicago will claim the top spot on the draft board.