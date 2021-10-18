NFL World Reacts To The Viral Bears Fan Photos

While beating the Chicago Bears in Week 6, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did all he could to rub it in fans’ faces. Needless to say, the fans were not amused.

Following the game, Rodgers admitted that he saw at least one Bears fan flipping him off as he taunted them. But a series of photos from that now-infamous moment reveals that it was more than just one person. A lot more.

Photos shared by Packers reported Kyle Malzhan reveal no less than seven Bears fans flipping Rodgers off as he told them “I still own you”. Those photos have quickly gone viral with Bears fans and non-Bears fans alike weighing in.

Malzhan’s original post already has over 5,000 likes and 1,100 shares in less than two hours. And the number is climbing fast.

The fans have definitely been enjoying the back-and-forth. Some feel that Rodgers was being classless while others believe the Bears are being hypocritical. Still others are just enjoying the show:

Well, you poked him and he spoke. I can’t be too mad about it 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ZL38afKdqq — Frederick (@TwicksRitter) October 18, 2021

stay classy, Bears fans https://t.co/dOws7XnijS — Pete Salkowski (@PeteSalkowski) October 18, 2021

This begs the question. When you flip someone off, are you a thumb in or thumb out person? https://t.co/bNIxr0yu3h — Paul Oren (@NWIOren) October 18, 2021

Aaron Rodgers completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in yesterday’s 24-14 win over the Packers. He also had one rushing touchdown.

Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears after yesterday’s performance. So he wasn’t exactly lying when he told the fans that he owns them.

It feels like it’s been a long time since the Bears-Packers rivalry had any real juice behind it. But with Rodgers only having a few more years in Green Bay at most, that rivalry probably won’t be rekindled with him at the center of it.