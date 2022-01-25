NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Caldwell News

Jim Caldwell could be a head coach in the NFL again in the coming days.

The Bears have hired Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace as the general manager and it sounds like Caldwell could be coming with him.

Caldwell is reportedly in the Bears building on Tuesday and some around the NFL have told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that they could be matching those two together.

Former Lions and Colts’ HC Jim Caldwell is in the Bears’ building today. Matching the experienced Caldwell with the upstart Ryan Poles is a gameplan that some around the league now believe the Bears easily could deploy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

Caldwell hasn’t been a head coach since he got fired from the Lions after the 2017 season. He led the Lions to nine or more wins three times and also won two playoff games during his tenure.

Before he was in Detroit, he coached the Colts in Indianapolis for three seasons. He took them to the Super Bowl in 2009, but they lost to the New Orleans Saints.

He has a 62-50 record in seven seasons as a head coach.

The NFL world is intrigued by the idea of Caldwell going to the Bears.

Who he brings as his OC is everything 👀👀 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 25, 2022

Caldwell is actually a decent option. Not sure why I’m seeing so much hate on the timeline. Lions were actually not a dumpster fire with him and he seemed well liked by players. (60-36 as HC besides the one year Peyton had neck surgery) Will have to have good coordinators though https://t.co/4cXUjvTxfa — Monty (@Montysports99) January 25, 2022

Love what the Bears are doing https://t.co/3N9z05dX3t — footballfan (@footballphinfan) January 25, 2022

Explain to me how this isn't EXACTLY like what happened with Ryan Pace? It will be telling to see how long the next HC lasts and what type of coach is hired next. John Fox vs Matt Nagy is polar opposites. Will we see the same situation here in Chicago again in 3-4 years? https://t.co/Z7B0fzSLXn — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) January 25, 2022

Jim Cladwell would actually be good for the Bears https://t.co/hr41s30AMM — Mike Brown (@DieselHokie08) January 25, 2022

This is a fire partnership. Defensive pieces and a perfect mentor/HC for Fields https://t.co/Yt2vs1gbvI — Dilla (@E_Dilla) January 25, 2022

This is another possibility—Bill Polian is helping the Bears with their search. And this would be similar to how Chicago did it in 2015, with a younger GM and an experienced coach. https://t.co/lst7622Dyr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2022

Read my lips: No Arranged Marriage If Ryan Poles is “the guy” at GM, let him pick his own HC. If not, the #Bears will just be waiting through another John Fox-like tenure https://t.co/KFFVx8NEQq — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) January 25, 2022

Literally took the lions to the layoffs and made them a competent franchise. I think he would be good. https://t.co/pCWlWy0un2 — Coby Segal (@SegalCoby) January 25, 2022

If Caldwell is 100% Poles choice then let’s trust it and let’s roll. But it better not be another strongly suggested partnership from the consultant/owner. #Bears https://t.co/o48UDfPy9K — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) January 25, 2022

Would be a home run for the Bears. https://t.co/Ujfi8r2RMH — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 25, 2022

This hire is also extremely important for Justin Fields. He’s the Bears franchise quarterback and his development will be critical to their potential future success.