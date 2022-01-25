The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Caldwell News

Jim Caldwell on the sidelines coaching the Detroit Lions.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Green Bay 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Jim Caldwell could be a head coach in the NFL again in the coming days.

The Bears have hired Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace as the general manager and it sounds like Caldwell could be coming with him.

Caldwell is reportedly in the Bears building on Tuesday and some around the NFL have told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that they could be matching those two together.

Caldwell hasn’t been a head coach since he got fired from the Lions after the 2017 season. He led the Lions to nine or more wins three times and also won two playoff games during his tenure.

Before he was in Detroit, he coached the Colts in Indianapolis for three seasons. He took them to the Super Bowl in 2009, but they lost to the New Orleans Saints.

He has a 62-50 record in seven seasons as a head coach.

The NFL world is intrigued by the idea of Caldwell going to the Bears.

This hire is also extremely important for Justin Fields. He’s the Bears franchise quarterback and his development will be critical to their potential future success.

