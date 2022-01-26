NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jim Caldwell News

For the past few weeks, former head coach Jim Caldwell has been linked to the Chicago Bears‘ job opening. On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz had an update on this potential pairing.

According to Schultz, the Bears were impressed with Caldwell’s plan for Justin Fields.

“Jim Caldwell’s interview w/the Bears went ‘very well,’ says a source close to the situation,” Schultz tweeted. “I’m told the former Lions/Colts HC loves Justin Fields and impressed Chicago by laying out an entirely new offense that would highlight Fields’ extensive skill set.”

While there’s no guarantee Caldwell will receive the job, it sounds like Bears fans are on board with this potential hire.

“This is very interesting, after looking into Caldwell I wouldn’t hate the move (not my top choice), but love hearing him lay out a plan for Fields,” a Bears fan replied. “All candidates need to be doing this.”

“This is exactly what Bears fans should WANT to hear,” a second Bears fan tweeted. “Sure, Caldwell isn’t the sexiest hire, but it’s all about building around Fields. Not making him fit into an existing system and hoping it works out like we’ve done before.”

“Caldwell scoring major points with me if this is true,” another fan tweeted.

Caldwell has a 62-50 record as a head coach in the NFL. He led the Lions to the playoffs twice in a four-year span before being fired.

If the Bears want a veteran coach who’ll keep the ship steady for years to come, Caldwell would be a great choice for the job.