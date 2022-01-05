NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Matt Nagy News

On Wednesday morning, the sports world learned that the Chicago Bears reportedly made a decision on head coach Matt Nagy.

NFL insider Boomer Esiason reported the Bears told Matt Nagy he will not return next season. “I’ve been told that Matt Nagy has been told that he will not be returning,” Esiason said on WFAN this morning. He knows. That came through a very tight and good source.”

This doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Nagy seemingly entered the 2021 season on the hot seat and the Bears didn’t do enough during the season to give the head coach an extra season.

Instead of kicking him out the door, Bears fans thanked Nagy for the 2018 run to the playoffs.

“Nagy is by all accounts a great guy and I’m sure somewhere down the line he’ll get an opportunity somewhere else. But it wasn’t going to work in Chicago any longer. He gave us the 2018 season which was some of the most fun we’ve had as Bears fans in a long time. Wish him the best,” one fan said.

One Bears analyst is hoping general manager Ryan Pace will be next.

“Now do Ryan Pace,” Patrick Sheldon said.

The news didn’t come as a shock to most.

“Water is wet, too,” one NFL analyst said.

Nagy is 34-30 as the Bears head coach. Unfortunately, that winning record doesn’t seem to be enough to save his job.

Who will Chicago hire next?