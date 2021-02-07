The Spun

NFL Trade Rumors Are Now Swirling For Nick Foles

Bears quarterbacks Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky

The NFL’s quarterback carousel is expected to be an eventful one this offseason.

We’ve already seen one big move, with Matthew Stafford getting traded from Detroit to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff and draft compensation. More quarterback trades appear to be on the way, too.

ESPN reported on Saturday that the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz, potentially as soon as this week.

The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week, per league sources, even as the Eagles continue to insist to other teams that they would be happy to bring Wentz back to Philadelphia.

The Eagles are said to be looking for, in the words of one well-placed source, “a Matthew Stafford package,” in return for Wentz. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams last weekend for a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff, the player selected directly in front of Wentz as the top two picks in the 2016 NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears are rumored to be among the teams interested in Wentz. Could that mean that former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles – who’s currently in Chicago – is involved in the trade?

It appears that way.

It would be pretty wild to see Nick Foles back in Philadelphia.

What do you think, NFL world – good idea or bad idea?


