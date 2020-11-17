Matt Nagy Announces Injury Update For QB Nick Foles

Late during last night’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears starting quarterback Nick Foles went down with a frightening-looking injury. After being sacked by Ifeadi Odenigbo, he had to be carted off the field.

With Mitchell Trubisky still nursing a shoulder injury, the team turned to veteran backup Tyler Bray. He made just his second NFL appearance in eight years, and failed to lead a last minute comeback.

According to ESPN, sources tell Adam Schefter that the initial diagnosis is a hip pointer. He is set to undergo more tests today.

Matt Nagy says that Nick Foles is currently “day to day,” and that luckily, the issue is not as bad as initially feared when he was carted off. He is also dealing with a glute issue, the Bears coach says.

This makes the Bears’ bye week extremely beneficial. Chicago doesn’t play again until Sunday Night Football on Nov. 29 against their archrivals, the Green Bay Packers.

The bye should allow for at least one of the team’s two main quarterbacks to get healthy for that game. Whether either is good enough to outduel Aaron Rodgers is a legitimate question.

With last night’s loss, the Chicago Bears (5-5) are 2.5 games behind the 7-2 Packers. The Vikings look pretty assurgent as well. At 4-5, they’re tied for the division basement with the Detroit Lions, but they now have three straight wins, one against each division foe.

With the NFC South and NFC West both looking very deep this year, the North may only be able to get one team into the playoffs, even with the expansion to seven teams this year. Time is of the essence for these teams to chase down Green Bay, and losing a quarterback for any amount of time is not what a team like the Bears needs.