Nick Foles Is Trending Following Mitch Trubisky’s Performance

Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears made the surprising decision to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles.

Fans immediately knew that was bad news for Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled during the 2019 season. However, after going through training camp, the Bears named Trubisky the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Well, that decision doesn’t appear to have been the correct one. Through one half of play, Trubisky struggled to get much going on offense.

He completed just 8-of-20 passing for 110 yards as the Bears failed to score a touchdown in the first half. Of course, that led fans to ask when Nick Foles would make his Bears debut.

How bad must Foles have looked for them to have chosen this? #Bears — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) September 13, 2020

Does Nagy have the guts to put in Foles in the second half? — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 13, 2020

All offseason fans have been waiting for this moment, calling out the Bears for not signing Cam Newton when he was a free agent.

Meanwhile, Newton has two rushing touchdowns for the New England Patriots as they lead the Miami Dolphins.

It’s been a rough start for the Bears this afternoon. Detroit now holds a commanding 20-6 lead in the third quarter after a touchdown pass from Matt Stafford to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Trubisky needs to find some sort of success on offense if he wants to hold on to the starting job moving forward.

Can Trubisky get the ball rolling or will head coach Matt Nagy turn the ball over to Nick Foles?