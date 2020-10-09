Nick Foles Reacts To Handshake Snub From Tom Brady

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 20-19 to move to 4-1 on the season.

A brutal mistake from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady helped seal the deal. Brady appeared to forget what down it was as his pass on fourth-and-short fell to the ground.

After his lapse in judgement, Brady ran off the field as the seconds on the clock ticked away. He did so without shaking hands with his opposing quarterback – Nick Foles.

With all of the cameras on Foles, he was clearly looking for Brady after the game. Unfortunately, the cameras also caught Brady snubbing Foles and running to his locker room.

On Friday morning, Foles spoke with Dan Patrick about the snub.

“I didn’t realize the camera was on me…I was looking for him real quick,” Foles said via Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show. “We’ll find a time down the road.”

"I didn't realize the camera was on me. … I was looking for him real quick. We'll find a time down the road." – Nick Foles not upset at all about not getting handshake from Tom Brady (@dpshow) — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 9, 2020

This isn’t the first time Brady has snubbed Foles for the customary post-game handshake.

In 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots, Brady reportedly ran off the field without shaking Foles’ hand. Foles took the high road then, too, saying “it’s not a big deal at all.”

Perhaps Brady was being cautious with up close and personal contact due to COVID-19. If not, it’s a bad look for the star quarterback.