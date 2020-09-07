Nick Foles Reacts To Mitch Trubisky Winning Starting QB Job

The Chicago Bears surprised some on Sunday when they officially named Mitch Trubisky the Week 1 starting quarterback.

The move was not a shock, but many expected the NFC North franchise to roll with veteran QB Nick Foles, whom they traded for this offseason.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that Trubisky won the job.

“This was going be a fair battle for both of these guys,” Nagy said on Sunday. “Both these guys were really battling their tail off every single day.

“In the end, Mitch won the job, and I think that’s very important for him, for us, for everybody to understand that he worked really hard to get to this point.”

Foles, 31, handled the news with class.

“I’ve just learned to embrace it the best I can through the ups and downs, so whatever wisdom I can give [Trubisky] as it pertains to the emotions of the game, as it pertains to the plays going into the game, the philosophy, the thought process, how you do third downs, how I think during games…I look forward to helping him in any way possible,” Foles said, per the Bears’ official website.

Foles added that he thought the starting quarterback battle was well fought by both men.

“We gave each other a great battle, and it was a healthy environment. Going into the conversation, I honestly had no idea which direction it was going to go, and I think that just says a lot about how we went out there and executed what the coaches wanted us to execute,” he said.

Chicago is set to open the 2020 season on Sunday against Detroit. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.