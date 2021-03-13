The Odds Suggest 1 Clear Favorite For A Russell Wilson Trade

What the Seattle Seahawks choose to do with Russell Wilson this offseason will be the talk of the NFL. Neither side has tried to defuse all the trade talks, leading many analysts to believe that a blockbuster deal could go down in the future.

“Two months ago, I would’ve told you there’s no chance this is happening. The Seattle Seahawks are not trading Russell Wilson,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said on Get Up. “But this thing has been picking up steam over the last two weeks. Both sides have done nothing to put this to bed. Russell Wilson has not come out and said ‘I want to play for the Seattle Seahawks’ and the front office has done nothing to show Russell is their guy.”

In the event that Wilson does get traded this offseason, there’s a clear favorite for his services. The current betting odds have the Chicago Bears as the frontrunners to land Wilson if he ends up getting dealt.

The Bears are currently at +140 according to Bovada, which is way higher than the Dolphins, Jets and Saints at +1800.

Even though Chicago is the odds-on favorite to acquire Wilson if he’s traded, Seattle still has the best odds out of any team. In other words, Vegas isn’t so sure the Seahawks get rid of their Pro Bowl quarterback.

Here are the current betting odds for what team Wilson will be on for Week 1:

Updated odds for what team Russell Wilson will be on for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season (Bovada): Seahawks -225

Bears +140

Saints/Jets/Dolphins +1800

Raiders +2000

Washington/49ers/Broncos +4000

The Bears have become the trendy pick to land Wilson.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently reported that Chicago is so desperate for a game-changer at quarterback that it’s willing to throw a “boatload of picks” at Seattle for Wilson.

Do you think Wilson will be in the Windy City for Week 1 of the 2021 season?