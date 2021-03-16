Packers Safety’s Reaction To The Andy Dalton Signing Is Going Viral

The Chicago Bears‘ reported signing of free agent quarterback Andy Dalton isn’t striking fear into the heart of one division rival safety.

This afternoon, Dalton reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears worth $10 million with another possible $3 million in incentives. He’ll likely have the chance to win the starting role in Chicago.

There are plenty of Bears fans who are unhappy because this deal presumably takes them out of a potential trade for Russell Wilson. The reaction from former Chicago safety Adrian Amos won’t make them feel any better.

Amos played for the Bears from 2015-18 before signing with Green Bay in 2019, It doesn’t sound like he’s too worried about facing Dalton when he plays his old team.

😂😂😂 — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 16, 2021

Ouch. If it makes Bears fans feel any better, this signing doesn’t mean they still won’t acquire another quarterback, likely through the draft.

Also, Dalton is still likely better than the combo of Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky that the Bears trotted out in 2020. In 11 games with Dallas last year, Dalton threw for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Maybe he’ll be extra motivated too after being slighted by Amos today.