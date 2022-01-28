Pep Hamilton Reportedly Interviewed For Offensive Coordinator Role

Texans quarterback coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton has reportedly interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears.

David Kaplan of NBC Chicago confirmed that Bears general manager Ryan Poles interviewed Hamilton on Friday morning. Hamilton used to be a Bears assistant.

Hamilton also got an interview for the Steelers offensive coordinator position last offseason before the team gave Matt Canada the job.

Hamilton was the offensive coordinator once before with the Colts from 2013-15 while Andrew Luck was the quarterback.

Before that, he was on the Bears staff from 2007-09 with Lovie Smith as his quarterback’s coach. During that time, he worked with Jay Cutler, Rex Grossman, Kyle Orton, and many others.

He was also Justin Herbert’s quarterback coach during his rookie season last year before going to Houston to work with Davis Mills.

Earlier this week, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was hired as head coach after the Bears fired Matt Nagy a couple of weeks ago.

Pairing him with an experienced offensive play-caller who’s done well with quarterbacks makes sense, especially with Justin Fields in the fold.